Major outage this morning.

DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages, reported that a long list of sites, which also included Zoom, Youtube, Instagram, Twitter, Hulu, Spotify, Etsy and Paypal, started experiencing problems just after 5:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday. The outage may be linked to Fastly, a cloud platform that powers websites such as The New York Times and Shopify.