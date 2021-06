The explosion happened one billion light years away, which is incredibly close to the Earth by cosmic standards.

A phenomenal cosmic explosion of gamma radiation from a collapsing star has been captured by scientists in Nambia. The gamma-ray burst (GRB) was captured by the High Energy Stereoscopic System on 29 August 2019, after the Fermi and Swift satellites detected a burst of radiation in the constellation of Eridanus.

