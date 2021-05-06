IBM Unveils World’s First 2 Nanometer Chip Technology

New chip milestone should propel major leaps forward in performance and energy efficiency.

The potential benefits of these advanced 2 nm chips could include:

Quadrupling cell phone battery life, only requiring users to charge their devices every four days.

Slashing the carbon footprint of data centers, which account for one percent of global energy use. Changing all of their servers to 2 nm-based processors could potentially reduce that number significantly.

Drastically speeding up a laptop’s functions, ranging from quicker processing in applications, to assisting in language translation more easily, to faster internet access.

Contributing to faster object detection and reaction time in autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars.

