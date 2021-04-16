Scientists discover Earth has another layer in its core

Posted on by Agitator!!

It’s pretty cool we are still discovering items about our planet like this.

Scientists have discovered yet another layer deep inside the core of the Earth, a new study suggests. “Traditionally we’ve been taught the Earth has four main layers: the crust, the mantle, the outer core and the inner core,” said Australian National University geophysicist and study lead author Joanne Stephenson. Now a team of researchers from the university has confirmed the existence of what it’s calling the Earth’s “innermost inner core.”

For more, check out this USA Today story.

