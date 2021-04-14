Did the universe’s creator hide a message in the cosmos?

Well, if He did, they haven’t found it yet!

A search for a message on “the most cosmic of all billboards, the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB),” has failed, a new study finds. The CMB is the oldest light in the universe, visible across all of space. Its microwaves have been traveling since the first atoms formed out of a haze of protons and electrons that filled the universe soon after the Big Bang. They form a background radiation pattern across the whole sky. Physicists have long studied the CMB looking for features that might offer clues about the structure of the universe. Michael Hippke, a self-described “gentleman scientist” affiliated with the Sonneberg Observatory in Germany, went looking for a sign from a creator in that background radiation. But, either way, he didn’t find one.

For more, check out this Space.com/MSN story.