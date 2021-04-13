NVIDIA enters Data Center CPU Market

NVIDIA Grace is the company’s first data center CPU, an Arm-based processor that was designed to deliver 10x the performance of today’s fastest servers on the most complex AI and high performance computing workloads.

Grace is a highly specialized processor targeting workloads such as training next-generation NLP models that have more than 1 trillion parameters. When tightly coupled with NVIDIA GPUs, a Grace CPU-based system will deliver 10x faster performance than today’s state-of-the-art NVIDIA DGX™-based systems, which run on x86 CPUs.

For more, check out this press release.