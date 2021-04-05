System on a chip is the new motherboard?

According to Google, that is the case.

On an SoC, the latency and bandwidth between different components can be orders of magnitude better, with reduced power and cost compared to composing individual ASICs on a motherboard, Google argues. “Just like on a motherboard, individual functional units (such as CPUs, TPUs, video transcoding, encryption, compression, remote communication, secure data summarization, and more) come from different sources. We buy where it makes sense, build it ourselves where we have to, and aim to build ecosystems that benefit the entire industry,” Vahdat said.