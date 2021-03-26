Samsung Develops First HKMG-Based DDR5 Memory

The 512GB capacity DDR5 module is made possible by an 8-layer TSV structure HKMG material that reduces power by 13 percent while doubling the speed of DDR4.

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today announced that it has expanded its DDR5 DRAM memory portfolio with the industry’s first 512GB DDR5 module based on High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) process technology. Delivering more than twice the performance of DDR4 at up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps), the new DDR5 will be capable of orchestrating the most extreme compute-hungry, high-bandwidth workloads in supercomputing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as data analytics applications.

