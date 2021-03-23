Microsoft in Talks to Buy Discord

Bloomberg is reporting that Microsoft is in talks to buy Discord for more than $10 Billion.

Discord has been talking to potential buyers and software giant Microsoft is in the running, but no deal is imminent, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself, one person said. Representatives for Microsoft and Discord declined to comment. VentureBeat reported earlier on Monday that Discord was engaged in sales talks.

For more, check out this Bloomberg/Yahoo story.