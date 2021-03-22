AMD Brings “Zen 3” to Mobile Processors for Business – AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors

AMD announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, bringing the performance and efficiency of the “Zen 3” core architecture to business laptops.

The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads, delivers leadership CPU performance, offering up to 57%2 more multi-threaded performance than the competition.

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5850U processor is designed for the increased demand in productivity, offering up to 23%3 faster performance for home and office productivity than the competition.

For more, check out this press release.