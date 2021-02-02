NASA finds ‘Lost Galaxy’ shining out of Virgo’s bosom

Like our home galaxy, The Lost Galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy: a vast swirl of stars with a distinct bar structure at its center.

Less-poetic scientists know this galaxy as NGC 4535, one of the largest of the 2,000-or-so galaxies in the Virgo Cluster located about 50 million light-years from Earth. When viewed through NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which captured the stunning image above, the haze that clouded Copeland’s Lost Galaxy vanishes to reveal a vibrant sea of stars not so different from the Milky Way.

