New research suggests a mysterious “kick” in the early universe may have lead to the creation of dark matter.

new research hypothesizes that early in the universe, there was a mysterious “kick” that produced more matter than antimatter, leading to today’s imbalance. And that imbalance may have also led to the creation of dark matter, the mysterious substance that tugs on everything else yet doesn’t interact with light.

For more, check out this Live Science story.