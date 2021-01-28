NASA’s Mars rover Perseverance is in the home stretch of its journey to Red Planet

Somehow, I don’t remember seeing mention of this even being launched.

Perseverance is the centerpiece of NASA’s $2.7 billion Mars 2020 mission, which will break new ground in Red Planet exploration. For example, the rover will hunt for evidence of ancient Mars life on the floor of Jezero, which hosted a lake and a river delta billions of years ago. No previous Red Planet robot has done such work (though NASA’s twin Viking landers, which touched down in 1976, did look for signs of extant organisms).

