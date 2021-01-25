Google Proposes Alternative to Cookies

Google, under fire for privacy issues, is planning next steps for transparency, choice and control in digital advertising.

While Chrome explores new technologies for the web, we’re also acting on the commitment we made in May of this year to increase the transparency of digital ads and offer users more control. Over the past few months, we’ve been listening to feedback from users and partners, and have arrived at an initial proposal to give people more visibility into and control of the data used for advertising. We’ve begun sharing this proposal for discussion to key industry and stakeholder groups and we’re eager to hear and incorporate feedback.

For more, check out this Google blog.