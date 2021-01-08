Sony Announces New 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED Models with New “Cognitive Processor XR”

Sony Europe announced the first cognitive intelligence televisions. The new BRAVIA XR televisions include MASTER Series Z9J 8K LED, MASTER Series A90J and A80J OLED, and X95J and X90J 4K LED.

Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the new BRAVIA XR, the televisions use a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI, designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear. When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. Cognitive Processor XR, powered by cognitive intelligence, divides the screen into numerous zones and detects where the ‘focal point’ is in the picture. While conventional Artificial Intelligence (AI) can only detect and analyse picture elements like colour, contrast and detail individually, the new Cognitive Processor XR can cross-analyse an array of elements at once, just as our brains do. By doing so, all elements are adjusted in conjunction with each other for best final outcome, so everything in the scene is synchronised and lifelike – something that conventional AI cannot achieve.

For more, check out this press release.