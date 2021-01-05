Apple working on a self-driving car?

Apple is reportedly working on a new product, unlike anything seen before.

Project Titan is the purported code name of Apple’s not-so-secret car division. A few years ago, several rumors said Apple was developing its own self-driving car tech, but those reports died down. Apple had other priorities. Reuters has just resurfaced that rumor, saying that Apple is working on a self-driving car, with the launch set for 2024 at the earliest. The coronavirus pandemic might delay plans by about a year.

