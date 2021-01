How is this possible? An enormous black hole keeps slipping through astronomers’ nets.

The big galaxy at the core of the cluster Abell 2261, which lies about 2.7 billion light-years from Earth, should have an even larger central black hole — a light-gobbling monster that weighs as much as 3 billion to 100 billion suns, astronomers estimate from the galaxy’s mass. But the exotic object has evaded detection so far.

