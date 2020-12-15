2021 Mustang Mach-E electric SUV

USA Today has mostly positive things to say about the new Mustang entry.

The sleek, five-seat newcomer successfully transfers the magic of the Mustang to the vehicle that launches Ford’s transition to electric power. It’s a handsome, tech-rich vehicle. Like the classic Mustang coupe and convertible that created the pony car’s mystique, buyers who want all-out performance will have to wait for upcoming GT and other models, but initial models of the Mach-E make Ford a strong player as electric vehicles bid for widespread acceptance.

For more, check out this USA Today story.