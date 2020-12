When a computer case has a potential fire-hazard, it shouldn’t be ignored.

We’ve identified an issue with the H1 case where a short on the PCIe riser cable connection can lead to a potential fire hazard. This issue has currently affected fewer than ten H1 cases. To be extra cautious, we have paused sales on NZXT & NZXT BLD and asked resellers to temporarily pause sales as well while our engineering team is confirming the issue and preparing a solution.