NVIDIA Debuts GeForce RTX 3060 Family for the Holidays

This is notable because it used to be that the “Ti” versions of NVIDIA cards would come out when they needed to extend the life of the cards until the new ones came out. Now, the 3060 Ti is the first card of that family to be released.

Bringing its RTX 30 Series lineup of gaming GPUs to the market’s sweet spot, NVIDIA today introduced the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the first member of the RTX 3060 family, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX. Priced at just $399, built on the world’s most powerful PC gaming platform and featuring ray tracing and AI-powered DLSS, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, priced at $699, and delivers blistering 1080p and 1440p gameplay.

For more, check out this press release.