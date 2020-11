…and it could be the future of energy.

Imagine if we could replace fossil fuels with our very own stars. And no, we’re not talking about solar power: We’re talking nuclear fusion. And recent research is helping us get there. Meet the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak, or EAST.EAST is a fusion reactor based in Hefei, China. And it can now reach temperatures more than six times as hot as the sun.