First Hyperloop Passenger Test

Elon Musk’s vision for futuristic, high-speed transportation, reached an important milestone on Sunday after it conducted its first test with human passengers.

Virgin Hyperloop became the first company to conduct a human test of the technology on Sunday at its 500-meter test track in the desert north of Las Vegas. The two volunteers, wearing casual street clothes, were whisked in a pod that was levitated by magnets inside a vacuum tube to 107 m.p.h. in 6.25 seconds.

You can read more in this New York Times story or watch the video here.