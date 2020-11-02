These boulders seemed to move on their own—until one scientist figured them out

The phenomenon of slithering stones has finally been solved.

Since the late 1940s, they’ve been investigating how boulders scattered across the land—some as big as compact fridges—seemingly move thousands of feet on their own. Theories abounded, from the reasonable to the absurd, but no one had ever seen the rocks in action. Death Valley, as its name implies, is inhospitable. Put aside that it’s one of the hottest places on Earth, but it’s also hit by severe winter storms. No one wanted to sit around and watch.