Will wonders never cease…Hummer has gone electric.

General Motors revealed its first all-electric pickup Tuesday – the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1. It will be powered by GM’s proprietary Ultium batteries and Ultium Drive, GM’s proprietary EV drive units and have off-road capability. Consumers can place reservations for Edition 1 trim now. But be prepared to ante up some serious cash, as the starting price is $112,595.