What Apple didn’t tell you about the new iPhones

Sometimes it’s the details they leave out that getcha later on.

On Tuesday, Apple did a masterful job at its big reveal event of hyping its lineup of four new iPhones that, on the face of it, will have faster processors, improved camera features and connect to the new 5G wireless standard. In addition to starting out with a new HomePod mini, Apple unveiled an iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, ranging in price from starting at $699 on up to starting at $1,099. We got the super detailed information on the processors, lenses and intuitive technology that makes it all work. But what didn’t Apple tell us? Well, a lot.

For the details, check out this USA Today story.