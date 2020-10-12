Physicists who disproved ‘5th force’ win $3 million ‘Breakthrough’ prize

Three physicists won a $3 million Breakthrough prize for proving there is no fifth force (at least, that we know of).

These Eöt-Wash researchers got their start in the mid-1980s, using a device known as a “torsion balance” to disprove claims of an undiscovered fifth force in physics. Since then, they’ve used more elaborate versions of the same device to test the true strength of gravity, detect the tug of dark matter in the Milky Way and search for theoretical physical effects like extra dimensions and “axion wind.”

