New Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit Pre-Order

Posted on by Agitator!!

The NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is designed for learning, building, and teaching AI and robotics—built for creators and priced but reasonably priced.

NVIDIA JetPack gives you a head start on projects with fast and efficient AI. It includes a familiar Linux environment and offers every Jetson developer the same NVIDIA CUDA-X software and tools used by professionals around the world. The development process is simplified with support for cloud-native technologies, and developers can go even further with GPU-accelerated libraries and SDKs like NVIDIA DeepStream for Intelligent Video Analytics.

For more, check out this product page.

