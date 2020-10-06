New Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit Pre-Order

The NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit is designed for learning, building, and teaching AI and robotics—built for creators and priced but reasonably priced.

NVIDIA JetPack gives you a head start on projects with fast and efficient AI. It includes a familiar Linux environment and offers every Jetson developer the same NVIDIA CUDA-X software and tools used by professionals around the world. The development process is simplified with support for cloud-native technologies, and developers can go even further with GPU-accelerated libraries and SDKs like NVIDIA DeepStream for Intelligent Video Analytics.

