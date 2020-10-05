Well, this is something that will require some watching – with all the graphics, game modes etc. in new games, the storage requirements are getting crazy.

Remember when the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recommended 175GB of free space and we thought that was a lot? What a long time ago that seems now. Then in August an update pushed it over 200GB, which we suggested was a bit much. And now, as @BattleNonSense has pointed out on Twitter, Modern Warfare no longer fits on a 250GB SSD and will not update if you have one.

For more, check out this PC Gamer story.