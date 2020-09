Wow! California is going all out…they plan to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday that will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and other passenger vehicles in the state by 2035. The move was among a number of actions the Democratic governor announced aimed at slashing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and other pollution.

