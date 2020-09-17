PlayStation 5 to Launch in November Starting at $399

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced the launch date and price details for its next-generation videogame system, PlayStation 5.
On November 12, PS5 will launch in seven key markets: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. The global rollout will continue on November 19 with launches throughout the rest of the world*, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa. The PS5 Digital Edition will be available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of $399.99/¥39,980/€399.99, and PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will be available for an RRP of $499.99/¥49,980/€499.99. Pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers.
Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O that will deliver lightning-fast loading. Both PS5 models also offer a deepened sense of immersion through the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players will enjoy the same transformative gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose.
