Lock down you Wi-Fi

It’s time to secure your home network.

Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt these simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet. On average, one in three internet connections from home networks are made through devices other than computers or phones, so there’s lots of opportunity for mischief if you don’t lock your virtual windows to the networked world.