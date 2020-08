The asteroid 2020 QG won’t soon forget its run-in with Earth.

“It’s really cool to see a small asteroid come by this close, because we can see the Earth’s gravity dramatically bend its trajectory,” Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement. “Our calculations show that this asteroid got turned by 45 degrees or so as it swung by our planet.”