It will be in the air long before it reaches average road speeds.

SkyDrive is a Japanese aero/auto startup helmed by former Toyota engineer Tomohiro Fukuzawa. The Tokyo-based company has ambitious plans to design and develop the world’s smallest flying car with aspirations of launching a flying taxi service as soon as 2023. By 2050, the CEO believes that passengers travel anywhere in Japan’s sprawling 240-square-mile capital in just 10 minutes.

