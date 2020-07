Chevy’s new pickup will get an estimated 400 miles on a single charge. Not much info is available.

But Chevy isn’t just betting big on giant gasoline-powered engines. GM has also recently announced that it has a full-size Chevy electric pickup truck in the works. The vehicle will reportedly run 400 miles on a single charge, but there’s little information available on whether this is an electrified version of an existing truck or a new one altogether.

For more, check out this IEN story.