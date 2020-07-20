Two more promising COVID vaccines

With this announcement, there are now four vaccines in development that are showing early positive results. There are 17 vaccines in development.

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and shows signs of inducing an immune response, according to early clinical trial results published Monday in the medical journal The Lancet. The trial did not look at whether the vaccine prevents coronavirus infection, however. That’s a question that will be answered in trials that are currently ongoing.

