While this sounds like the title of a bad sci-fi movie, this movement is starting to gain some traction as businesses contemplate a work force that is immune to disease. The food industry is one such business.

The pandemic is feeding demand for robots that can flip burgers, make salads and blend smoothies as businesses and consumers seek to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Experts say COVID-19 is accelerating automation in the food-service industry.

