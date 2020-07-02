Upcoming Changes to Windows 10

I don’t normally post these upcoming changes, but this looked interesting. Here is just one change

Microsoft is freshening up the Start menu with a more streamlined design that removes the solid color backplates behind the logos in the apps list and applies a uniform, partially transparent background to the tiles. This design creates a beautiful stage for your apps, especially the Fluent Design icons for Office and Microsoft Edge, as well as the redesigned icons for built-in apps like Calculator, Mail, and Calendar that Microsoft started rolling out earlier this year.

For more, check out this MS Power User story.