What’s next for Windows 10 updates

Windows 10, version 20H2 was includes a new numbering scheme and the hotly debated Edge browser powered by Chrome.

We continue to learn and adjust the delivery and overall experience of the Windows Updates based on customer feedback. As a result, we will again deliver Windows 10, version 20H2 using servicing technology (like that used for the monthly update process) for customers running the May 2020 Update who choose to update to the new release. Simply put, anyone running the May 2020 Update and updating to Windows 10, version 20H2 will have a faster installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update.