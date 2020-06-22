Archaeologists find massive ring of ancient shafts close to Stonehenge

A group of archaeologists discovered what could be one of the largest prehistoric sites in the United Kingdom near Stonehenge.

Researchers led by the University of Bradford discovered a ring of at least 20 “shafts” more than 32 feet in diameter and 16 feet deep that form a circle more than 1.2 miles in diameter. The ring, which surrounds the site of a Neolithic village called Durrington Walls, could shed new light on the origins of the mystical stone circle in southwestern England.

For more, check out this USA Today story.