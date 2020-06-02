Doh! Did you know that choosing the wrong wallpaper can bootloop your Android phone?

Over the weekend, a photo has been making the rounds at venues like Reddit and Twitter. It’s an attractive mountain lake with the sun rising (or setting) through the dense clouds. Perfect for a phone’s wallpaper, right? Not if you like bootloops. Certain aspects of the image file’s color space trigger a crash in Android’s system UI, and most recent Android phones are likely susceptible, including Samsung phones and Google’s Pixels.

