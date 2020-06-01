Microsoft Informs Journalists Their Services Are No Longer Needed Due to AI

Woah…that’s not good. Never like to hear of people loosing their jobs.

Microsoft is terminating dozens journalists and editorial workers at its Microsoft News and MSN organizations. Microsoft instead will rely on artificial intelligence to curate and edit news and content that’s presented on MSN.com, inside Microsoft’s Edge browser, and in the company’s Microsoft News apps. Many of the affected workers are part of Microsoft’s SANE (search, ads, News, Edge) division, and are contracted as human editors to help pick stories.

