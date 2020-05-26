An electric vehicle with only four moving parts?

The next time you might be considering an F-150, Silverado or Ram pickup, Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns wants you to know what they have up their sleeve.

“This is a car without a gear, without a transmission and a drive axle, so there is nothing down the middle of the car. The only four moving parts are the wheels,” Burns said. “The result is the software that’s driving that and the suspension that’s driving it means you get a pickup that drives like a sports car.”

For more, check out this USA Today story.