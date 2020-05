A developer beta for next iOS update will help iPhone users unlock phones with face masks on.

For iPhone users, using Face ID to unlock their phones was turning into a hassle now that face masks are necessary to perform essential tasks, but Apple will soon fix that problem. On Wednesday, Apple released the developer beta of iOS 13.5 with updates to Face ID and Group FaceTime, the company told USA TODAY via email.

