Sonos Introduces Sonos Radio

Sonos launches Sonos Radio, a free, ad-supported streaming radio service, exclusively available to customers in more than 10 million homes globally.

Complementing the 100+ streaming options available on Sonos, the new service introduces a holistic and cohesive way to explore radio, bringing together more than 60,000 stations from multiple streaming partners alongside original programming from Sonos. Handpicked by a team of curators, DJs and artists, new Sonos Stations queue up diverse musical selections spanning customers’ favorite genres, inspired by both classics and current obsessions. Ad-free artist stations feature current influences and inspirations, starting with a personal station from Thom Yorke. In addition, Sonos Sound System, will feature new artists, stories and insights into today’s music. Customers can listen via the Sonos app starting today.