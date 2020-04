What scientists had believed was a planet beyond our solar system has now apparently disappeared from sight.

The “exoplanet,” which is a planet outside of our solar system, supposedly orbited around Fomalhaut, a star that’s 25 light years away. Instead of a planet, which had been named Fomalhaut b, what astronomers likely saw was a large cloud of dust from two icy bodies that had smashed into each other.

