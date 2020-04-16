NBCUniversal unveils Peacock streaming service

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, launching in April 2020.

Peacock will deliver a world-class slate of exclusive originals; on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, including some of the most-watched streaming series like 30 Rock, Yellowstone, and Parks and Recreation; plus critically-acclaimed films from the vaults of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood’s biggest studios. In addition, Peacock will tap into NBCUniversal’s unmatched ability to deliver a broad range of compelling topical content across news, sports, late night and reality.

Starting on April 15, Xfinity customers will have access to Peacock Premium, which is bundled at no additional cost for X1 and Flex customers.