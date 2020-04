With all the dire news lately, it is good to hear something encouraging…a potential vaccine for COVID-19 has been developed and tested successfully in mice, researchers reported Thursday.

As far as reaching clinical trials, “we would like to think a month, give or take. Maybe two months. We just started the process,” said co-author Louis Falo, a professor and chairman of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh.

