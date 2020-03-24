Reducing Netflix traffic where it’s needed

Netflix has been asked to reduce bandwidth.

We are living through a global crisis, and we all have a responsibility to help where we can. Last week, the European Union asked companies like Netflix, Amazon and YouTube to ensure that we are using telecommunications networks as efficiently as possible given the unprecedented demand they are facing.

We immediately developed, tested and deployed a way to reduce Netflix’s traffic on these networks by 25% – starting with Italy and Spain, which were experiencing the biggest impact. Within 48 hours, we’d hit that goal and we’re now deploying this across the rest of Europe and the UK.