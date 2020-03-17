Distilleries Are Making Hand Sanitizer

With all the gloom and doom news stories, I thought I would change it up a little and post some good news. Production lines at distilleries are being converted to make alcohol-based disinfectant.

Eight Oaks Farm Distillery filled its first 20 bottles on Monday, a batch destined for charitable groups that need hand sanitizer but haven’t been able to get it due to the coronavirus pandemic. The family-owned distillery plans to dramatically boost production this week and distribute the bottles to charities as well as offer them at farmers’ markets where it sells its spirits and through its website.

For more, check out this IEN story.