Twitter labels video as ‘manipulated media’

I want to keep this site apolitical so I hope this is seen a technology issue as opposed to a political one. Yesterday, I posted the behind-the-scenes video for the new Star Wars series on FB. It is pretty amazing. It’s getting harder and harder to tell what is real and what is computer generated. We all have the heard the rhetoric from both sides about “fake news.” Just like the Star Wars video, it’s getting hard to discern the truth from all this noise. Now comes the latest – doctoring news feeds and passing them off as real. This is getting real scary folks. What is the population to believe? Can we expect Twitter and the other social media outlets to screen everything posted? I highly doubt it.

Under a new policy that took effect last week, Twitter labeled a video of former Vice President Joe Biden “manipulated media,” marking the first time it had applied the advisory label.

For more, check out this USA Today story.

UPDATE: NBC is reporting that Facebook has also labeled the video.